Latest of very many

I bought my first guitar in 1967 age 11........
Did my first gig in 1970 age 14........
and 52 years on I am still performing most weekends, still recording and still loving every minute of it.
To date I have released
9 solo albums,
7 albums with the Pirates of St. Piran.
2 albums with Captain & the Blade
Featured on 15 compilation albums
and appeared as a session musician on dozens of other bands albums.
Most recently I have released a new album called Chimeras, with my bestie, Shelly Shiraz as The Changelings.
All in all I have probably appeared on over 100 albums in one form or another. I seem to have spent my entire life either on stage, in a recording studio or in some dark and dingy rehearsal studio. I guess that all adds up to a bit of a recurring theme.
If anybody is interested, here is a track from my latest album Chimeras.