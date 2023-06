Latest of very many

I bought my first guitar in 1967 age 11........Did my first gig in 1970 age 14........and 52 years on I am still performing most weekends, still recording and still loving every minute of it.To date I have released9 solo albums,7 albums with the Pirates of St. Piran.2 albums with Captain & the BladeFeatured on 15 compilation albumsand appeared as a session musician on dozens of other bands albums.Most recently I have released a new album called Chimeras, with my bestie, Shelly Shiraz as The Changelings.All in all I have probably appeared on over 100 albums in one form or another. I seem to have spent my entire life either on stage, in a recording studio or in some dark and dingy rehearsal studio. I guess that all adds up to a bit of a recurring theme.If anybody is interested, here is a track from my latest album Chimeras.Theme @fiveplustwo - recurring theme