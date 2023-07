Well fancy dropping an "Air Guitar" theme on someone who owns 13 guitars, 7 basses and 4 gazzoukis (that's a guitar strung like a bouzouki). It kind of goes against the grain.............. But it wasn't too much of a pain in the neck....... I didn't fret too much, or get too airyated.. I just put on a brave guitar face, and found a happy compromise. @fiveplustwo theme - Air Guitar