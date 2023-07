I first got involved in the Sea Shanty world about 15 years ago, when we formed The Pirates of St. Piran. I was shocked to find that there weren't many pirate songs about, so I thought I would try to rectify the situation.This is the first song I ever wrote for the pirates. You will have to excuse the "Carry on Pirating" style humour at the start, in those days we were a bit of mix between a pirate band, a re-enactment group and a pantomime. :) @fiveplustwo theme all at sea