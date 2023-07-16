Previous
when we get to the sea by fiveplustwo
Photo 3318

when we get to the sea

for endless hours the sirens wail,
await the tide that brings the sail,
cling to the walls and close the shore,
the lovers wait who walk no more
(Big Country - Close Action)
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
kali ace
Welcome @graemestevens
