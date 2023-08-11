Danse Macabre

The Pirates of St. Piran are more than just a singing group, over the years we have staged many battle re-enactments and various theatrical productions. These things usually involve fighting with real swords, real daggers, real flintlocks and real cannons.
So we hold regular sword fighting and weapons training sessions, not necessarily to learn how to kill each other....... but to learn how not to kill each other, while looking like that is exactly what we are trying to do.
This involves learning all sorts of complicated choreography, which is rather like learning a new dance. So the expression "dance of death" is quite appropriate.
Given all this, you might be surprised to learn that we have a health and safety officer and full risk assessment for such activities. It reads something like this....
Activity - fighting with real swords, daggers, flintlocks and cannons.
Risk - Risk of serious injury or death.
Mitigating actions - We do it really really carefully. 😆
Fortunately other than a few minor cuts and bruises, oh and one broken am........there have not been any serious injuries......... so far..............
But hey we are pirates, we like living dangerously.