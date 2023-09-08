Sign up
Previous
Photo 3365
Ooooops
It is really not easy breaking a bass string.
I was however, fairly adept at it. Many moons ago, when I played bass in a fairly aggressive rock band. I always had to have a spare bass on stage with me just in case.
@fiveplustwo
theme- Broken
@SwillinBillyFlynn
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Tags
portrait
,
broken
,
bass
,
string
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-broken
Annie D
ace
Great selfie
September 7th, 2023
