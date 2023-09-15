As part of this weeks @fiveplustwo HELP theme. I thought I would try to recreate the iconic Beatles album cover.
However, many people are not aware of the fact, that the semaphore signals on the cover do not actually spell out the word HELP. They spell out the word NUJV (or NVUJ on the American release).
This is because, although they originally intended to spell out the word Help, the photographer who was taking the photo, thought the HELP image was too boring and not aesthetically pleasing. So he rearranged the Fab Four in a manner that looked more interesting. The Beatles and the record company agreed so NUJV it was. :)