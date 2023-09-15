Previous
Help by fiveplustwo
As part of this weeks @fiveplustwo HELP theme. I thought I would try to recreate the iconic Beatles album cover.

However, many people are not aware of the fact, that the semaphore signals on the cover do not actually spell out the word HELP. They spell out the word NUJV (or NVUJ on the American release).

This is because, although they originally intended to spell out the word Help, the photographer who was taking the photo, thought the HELP image was too boring and not aesthetically pleasing. So he rearranged the Fab Four in a manner that looked more interesting. The Beatles and the record company agreed so NUJV it was. :)

15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

kali ace
knew this would crop up somehow, but lol... yell nujv in a crowded room
September 14th, 2023  
