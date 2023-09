I’m not an overly “political” person…I vote and I have my say, but in my most humble of opinions they’re all as bad as each other. Highly paid children squabbling and sniping for a living…even the “good guys” ain’t that great it would seem.Anyway, kicking my soapbox out of the way for just a moment - this is an image I took a few years back (4 to be precise), I’ve just re-edited it for this occasion