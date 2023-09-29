Sign up
Previous
Photo 3383
Gesture politics
Given the state of politics in the UK, these were the only gestures we could think of. 🥹
@Fiveplustwo
theme - Five
@SwillinBillyFlynn
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
29th September 2023 11:55am
Tags
five
,
politics
,
gesture
,
fiveplustwo-five
JackieR
ace
Brilliant
September 29th, 2023
