The original selfie

Do you remember back in the 1970's, when there were no smartphones, and therefore no selfies. Most people had the ubiquitous Kodak instamatic to take family snaps. Or some people had the new state of the art polaroid instant cameras. Neither were particularly great or practical for selfies.
The only way you could take a selfie was to go to the local station or Woolworths and visit a photobooth.
These were provided to enable people take passport photos...... but mine invariably made me look like an international terrorist. I'm surprised they ever let me back in the country with my passport photo.
However, they were also very popular with young courting couples and it was considered the hight of cool to squeeze into the booth with your sweetheart to take romantic shots of yourselves indulging in romantic, (and occasionally rather lewd) expressions of your undying love/lust.