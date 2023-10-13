Bedtime/Kindle time

Don't you just hate those people who just go to bed and go straight to sleep, as soon as their head hits the pillow.
Sadly if I try that, my brain just goes into a frenzy of hyperactivity, pondering things like "are we really all descended from one single cell amoeba, were there several amoebas created at the same time, and what happened to the others" or "Why don't we ever see fossils of giraffes at the halfway point of development from a small mammal to a giant leggy one."......... at which point, sleep is literally the last thing on my mind.
So my bedtime ritual is as follows -
. Go to bed.
. Get out my kindle.
. Read for a while.
. Glance at the clock.
. Realise it's 2am and I've been reading for two hours.
. Put my kindle down and try to go to sleep.
My brain starts speculating about what is going to happen in the next chapter.
. Toss and turn for half an hour.
. Pick up my kindle.
. Read for another hour.
.Fall asleep sitting up with my kindle still clutched in my hand.
.Wake up half an hour later with a crooked neck.
. Drop the kindle on the floor.
. Lay down and finally go to sleep.