Photo 3401
Wasn't I Cute?
I have a precious album I put together for my parents' silver wedding anniversary, many of the photos were taken with this camera, developed and printed by Mum.
My photogging heritage starts with Mum behind the camera, so not many photos of her and me as a baby.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3436
photos
111
followers
20
following
Tags
jackie5plus2
,
fiveplustwo--heritage
