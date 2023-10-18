Previous
Wasn't I Cute? by fiveplustwo
Wasn't I Cute?

I have a precious album I put together for my parents' silver wedding anniversary, many of the photos were taken with this camera, developed and printed by Mum.

My photogging heritage starts with Mum behind the camera, so not many photos of her and me as a baby.

@30pics4jackiesdiamond



18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
