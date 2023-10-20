Previous
Meet the Ancestors by fiveplustwo
Photo 3402

Meet the Ancestors

Both Kitty and I have curious and interesting family trees.

My Mother came from Irish farming stock in Cookstown. However my father was descended from a long line of tinkerers, pewterers and journeyman gunsmiths on his fathers side. (That's Romany Gypsies to you). Also a famous highwayman called Captain Cole Who used to terrorise the travellers passing through Epping Forest.......but his mother was descended from the Ruse family, who were French aristocrats who escaped to England during the French revolution.

Kitty Was also descended from Romany Gypsies on her father's side. However her mother was the illegitimate offspring of the Local Lord of the Manor and a lowly chambermaid, in his service. (Sadly she didn't inherit great riches, as the Lord of the manor, threw his pregnant maid out to fend for herself.

On further investigation, we discovered that both Kitty and I are descended from the same Romany family (The Coopers) So are actually kissing cousins (as is traditional in Romany circles). 😉

So I guess that makes us a pair of aristocratic Gypsies.

@fiveplustwo--heritage

@SwillinBillyFlynn
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
932% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@SwillinBillyFlynn that is so interesting,how far have you both traced your familied very far back over the centuries??
October 20th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Absolutely fascinating history and a truly marvelous photo of the two of you to go along! Loving this!!!
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise