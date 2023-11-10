Previous
Well it is date night................. by fiveplustwo
Photo 3420

Well it is date night.................

So I thought I'd make a bit of an effort. 😉

No I'm not coming out as a trans woman. Just having a bit of fun with makeup and the brilliant "Portrait Pro 23" software. Mind you........ if I could look this good, it's worth thinking about............ 😆

@fiveplustwo theme - Datenight

10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh......Hello........................XX
November 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh my goodness that is creepy.
November 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Please make this your profile pic!!!!!
November 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Who’s a pretty girl then!
November 10th, 2023  
