Previous
Photo 3422
Oh L’Amour
I had this shot in mind for Gas Mask Man but I was having a good hair day, so the dubious honour went to Bag Man, saucy minx that he is.
@graemestevens
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
1
1
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3457
photos
113
followers
20
following
937% complete
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th November 2023 10:16am
Tags
@graemestevens
,
fiveplustwo-datenight
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Are Bag Man and Gas Mask Man an item now? 😉
November 11th, 2023
