Oh L’Amour by fiveplustwo
Oh L’Amour

I had this shot in mind for Gas Mask Man but I was having a good hair day, so the dubious honour went to Bag Man, saucy minx that he is.
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Are Bag Man and Gas Mask Man an item now? 😉
November 11th, 2023  
