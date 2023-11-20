Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3431
Daily buzz
Started with Wordle, the New York times version, added a NZ one so was doing two per day, Then i found Quordle, and that led me Octordle....
and I now do them all!!! Feel like a winner every day!
@kali66
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3467
photos
113
followers
21
following
940% complete
View this month »
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
3432
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
22nd November 2023 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fiveplustwo-andthewinneris
Annie D
ace
ha ha I love wordle and quordle - do them every day
November 22nd, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Well done you. But just thinking about puzzles makes my head hurt. I guess that makes me a lame brain.
November 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close