Daily buzz by fiveplustwo
Started with Wordle, the New York times version, added a NZ one so was doing two per day, Then i found Quordle, and that led me Octordle....
and I now do them all!!! Feel like a winner every day!


Annie D ace
ha ha I love wordle and quordle - do them every day
November 22nd, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Well done you. But just thinking about puzzles makes my head hurt. I guess that makes me a lame brain.
November 22nd, 2023  
