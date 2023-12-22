Previous
Everything In Balance. 😵 by fiveplustwo
Photo 3462

Everything In Balance. 😵

It is that time of year to eat drink and be merry...... but you should always remember, that drinking on an empty stomach isn't good for you

So make sure you maintain a healthy balance.

@fiveplustwo-eatdrinkandbemerry

Do feel free to join in. 😁

@SwillinBillyFlynn



22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
haha...love it....do you think we have enough to last the festive season......the shops are closed for two days you know !
December 21st, 2023  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
@cutekitty We may need to top up on the wine but that cheese will probably last us right up to new year. 😋
December 21st, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@swillinbillyflynn pppfffttt.......unless BlackJackCat gets his paws on it.......he is such a cheese fiend !
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise