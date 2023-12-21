Previous
Oh it was: 'be merry' by fiveplustwo
Oh it was: 'be merry'

not 'be silly'
@monikozi
Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Annie D ace
hahaha quite the hands full
December 21st, 2023  
Wendy
You have the crosseyed skill!
I do not and I am jealous.
Love it!
December 21st, 2023  
