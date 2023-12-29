Previous
Sometimes............. by fiveplustwo
Photo 3469

Sometimes.............

.................It take more than just a strong black coffee to get me out of bed in the mornings.

Sometimes................. after a night of strong beverages and other nefarious intoxicants, waking up can feel more like a resurrection. 😮

@fiveplustwo Theme - Resurrection

@SwillinBillyFlynn
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Wendy
Lol ... Too funny 😂
December 28th, 2023  
