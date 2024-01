I just can't help myself...... and it was a bargain.To be honest I had to grin when the "Ooops I did it again" theme came up.......... It reminded me of the time we were in the recording studio with our friend Shelley (and we had had a few glasses of wine). We were talking about cover versions and how to take them and make them your own.... Then this happened......And no, we feel no shame................... 😮😁😦 @fiveplustwo Theme - Ooops I did it again.