When someone plants a seed in my head. by fiveplustwo
Photo 3497

When someone plants a seed in my head.

They often germinate, grow and take me in new and exciting directions.

I once said. I'd love a steampunk bass guitar, but nobody makes them......... and someone said "Why don't you build one?" And the seed was planted.

Now, I must confess I am not a luthier and my carpentry skills are pretty basic. but I found a cheap build your own guitar kit online and bought it. All I wanted was the body and the neck, and I threw everything else in the bin. After much carving, sanding and drilling, I managed to get the body how I wanted it and started collecting all sorts or valves, copper pipes, taps, meters and other random bit's of hardware,

The electrics were purchased from Fender and are the same ones used on Fender Jazz basses. All the other hardware came from various eBay suppliers. After months of work this is the result. I am absolutely delighted with the way it turned out.

It is a very usable, playable, eye catching and completely unique bass guitar.

And how does it sound, I hear you ask. Well this is a link to a short video, showing various stages in the build process and the accompanying music is a track I recorded using this very instrument. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLsZmKgfNfk

@SwillinBillyFlynn
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

@fiveplustwo
Kitty Hawke ace
haha..,..blood, sweat and tears (and some swearing) XX
January 25th, 2024  
Five plus Two ace
@cutekitty I remember creating several new profanities in the build process. :)
January 25th, 2024  
