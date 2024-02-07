Previous
Out of Order by fiveplustwo
Photo 3508

Out of Order

I was shouted at in a Hong Kong market in 1997 whilst wearing this tee-shirt. I now understand 27 years later how out of order, and inappropriate, it was.

Tee shirt from a Hong Kong market, Hong Kong market from Pixabay, snazzy shorts from my summer stash!

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
961% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
You have fitted in nicely but no surprise that you were shouted at back then.
February 7th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@wakelys cannot believe it was 27 years ago I put the children in kennels to go ou9t there!!
February 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise