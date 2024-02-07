Sign up
Previous
Photo 3508
Out of Order
I was shouted at in a Hong Kong market in 1997 whilst wearing this tee-shirt. I now understand 27 years later how out of order, and inappropriate, it was.
Tee shirt from a Hong Kong market, Hong Kong market from Pixabay, snazzy shorts from my summer stash!
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3544
photos
113
followers
22
following
961% complete
View this month »
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
3508
Susan Wakely
ace
You have fitted in nicely but no surprise that you were shouted at back then.
February 7th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
cannot believe it was 27 years ago I put the children in kennels to go ou9t there!!
February 7th, 2024
