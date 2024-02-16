Gig Toolbox

People think musicians have an easy life. Just turn up at a gig, plug in and off they go. They have no idea how much junk we have to carry around in our gig bag. leads, cables, pedals, batteries, spare strings, microphones. Not to mention mic stands, guitar amps, a full PA system, banners, merch, etc.
I usually turn up to gig with a van stuffed full of gear, that needs loading in at home, unloading at the venue, setting up. Then after the gig, you need to take it all down, load it back in the van, drive it home, unload it, put it all away and fall in a heap on the floor through physical exhaustion. A one hour gig usually involves 5 hours of heavy lifting and hard graft.
They jokingly say, the definition of musician is, someone who loads ten thousand pounds worth of equipment into a five hundred pound van, and travels two hundred miles to do a £200 gig........ not far from the truth to be honest. 😁
But I'm not complaining, I just love gigging, been doing it for 50+ years now and have no plan for stopping any time soon. 😁