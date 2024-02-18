Sign up
Previous
Photo 3520
Tools Of The Trade
I'm not exactly sure what that trade is...
@photohoot
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
8
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3556
photos
113
followers
22
following
964% complete
View this month »
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
Tags
camera
,
chicken
,
alien
,
knit
,
crochet
,
tools
,
toolbox
,
fiveplustwo-toolbox
moni kozi
I that bob the builder pouch...
February 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I am imagining the tools of a magician!! Bob the builders logo made me chuckle.
February 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
In my defense, I really just wanted to use the sticker. Please notice the sticker. 🤣
February 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Oh how many times has Bob the Builder muttered that?!
February 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
billions 🤣
February 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@wakelys
oh good. The sticker was the inspiration. I was trying to look like Wendy, his friend... Not sure I succeeded.
February 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@monikozi
in all honesty, it was a sticker. I had it hanging around for the longest time. I knew eventually something would come along that I could use it for.
February 17th, 2024
Wendy
ace
I'm surprised nobody has noticed the knitting needles in a crochet blanket or me holding up a camera like it was my old AE1. The camera has no viewfinder.
February 17th, 2024
