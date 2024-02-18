Previous
Tools Of The Trade by fiveplustwo
Tools Of The Trade

I'm not exactly sure what that trade is...


@photohoot
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
964% complete

moni kozi
I that bob the builder pouch...
February 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I am imagining the tools of a magician!! Bob the builders logo made me chuckle.
February 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
In my defense, I really just wanted to use the sticker. Please notice the sticker. 🤣
February 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Oh how many times has Bob the Builder muttered that?!
February 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond billions 🤣
February 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@wakelys oh good. The sticker was the inspiration. I was trying to look like Wendy, his friend... Not sure I succeeded.
February 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@monikozi in all honesty, it was a sticker. I had it hanging around for the longest time. I knew eventually something would come along that I could use it for.
February 17th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I'm surprised nobody has noticed the knitting needles in a crochet blanket or me holding up a camera like it was my old AE1. The camera has no viewfinder.
February 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
