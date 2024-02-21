Previous
On The Naughty Step by fiveplustwo
On The Naughty Step

Oh the number of times I sent the kids here, it was that or throttle them and go to prison for childicide.
Susan Wakely ace
What have you done wrong? You had been a good girl all day - well until 3.30 pm.
February 20th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh dear. One of mine used to take themselves to the naughty step before I could send her there. Her expression always said “well, it was worth it”. I hope your naughtiness was too.
February 20th, 2024  
