The need for speed

Do you remember the days when they used to drape a beautiful, curvaceous young lady across the bonnet of an unattractive car to make it look sexy?............
I'm going for quite the opposite, by draping myself across the bonnet of a beautiful, curvaceous car to make me look sexy. Not sure it's working. 😆
And before anybody complains about my Mercedes CLS500 AMG...... I know that a V8 5.5 litre engine isn't the most environmentally friendly of vehicles. But I have always been a serious petrol head and this is my one, not so green, guilty pleasure. How could I resist a car that does 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds and can still fit a guitar, an amp and all my other gigging kit, not to mention Kitty's amp and drum, in it's cavernous boot. And there is only so much shiny birds eye maple and sexy black leather a man can take, before falling desperately in love.