Grateful I'm Not Dead by fiveplustwo
Grateful I'm Not Dead

This week we are celebrating the diamond jubilee, of me. Please join us in your best or your worst and tag fiveplustwo- diamondjubilee

This outfit was put together with the influence of The Grateful Dead's cover of Bob Dylan's song, Man of Peace.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Five plus Two

@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
