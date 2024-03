Nut is the Egyptian goddess of the sky, stars, cosmos, mothers, astronomy, and the universe. She is one of the oldest goddesses in Egyptian mythology. Nut is often depicted as a nude woman covered in stars arching over the Earth god Geb, or as a cow.I don't see myself as a Goddess, but I can relate to being called a Nut. 😜Both images are mine. The background is the sky, taken at dawn.Five Plus Two invite you to show us the goddess that lives within yourself. Tag fiveplustwo- goddess