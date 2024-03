GainingThat Elusive Final Star

Every morning I try to get 5 stars before I get up, but if I fail I keep trying through the day.



I am sure that I'm a bit numberlexic, figures move around, they swap places (I'll read 35 but it's 53) and as for mental arithmetic and knowing times tables- useless. I was put in the dinlows' class for maths at school and finally got my GCSE in my 30s. I put myself through this app/game each day for 'fun'.