Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3558
Someone had to do it........
..... and I guess, it was always going to be me.
Given that I have "O" levels in Maths and advanced maths....... not to mention an "A" level in applied maths........ You could correctly say, that a good education was completely wasted on me.
However I would contend, that music is very much based on mathematics and I make extended use of that sort of math on a daily basis. 😁
And yes, the calculator on the right does double as a drum machine. 🥁😆
@fiveplustwo
theme - Math
@SwillinBillyFlynn
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3594
photos
109
followers
22
following
974% complete
View this month »
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
28th March 2024 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calculator
,
math
,
boobies
,
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-math
,
oggle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close