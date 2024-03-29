Previous
Someone had to do it........ by fiveplustwo
Someone had to do it........

..... and I guess, it was always going to be me.

Given that I have "O" levels in Maths and advanced maths....... not to mention an "A" level in applied maths........ You could correctly say, that a good education was completely wasted on me.

However I would contend, that music is very much based on mathematics and I make extended use of that sort of math on a daily basis. 😁

And yes, the calculator on the right does double as a drum machine. 🥁😆

