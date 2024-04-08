As a backseat ghost hunter, I am normally not afraid of the dark. I love to be surrounded in its lightless aura. But on random occasions, something lingers in the shadows. I can feel its breath on the back of my neck. Yet, I see nothing. It's as if a malevolent presence hides just out of sight, waiting to reveal itself with a chilling touch. The silence is unnerving, broken only by the faint sound of something breathing. Each step I take feels heavier, as if an invisible force is trying to hold me back. The darkness seems alive, shifting and morphing, teasing me with glimpses of twisted figures and menacing eyes. I can't help but wonder what horrors lie just beyond my vision, waiting to materialize and plunge me into a nightmare from which there is no escape. The fear is palpable, and I can't shake the feeling that I am being watched, stalked by an entity that revels in the terror it instills.Or I'm just in the darkroom and letting my imagination go crazy as I attempt to develop my own images.Fiveplustwo invites you into the darkroom. Take a selfie with a darkroom theme and tag us at fiveplustwo-darkroom. What lurks in your darkness?