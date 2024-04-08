Previous
Darkroom by fiveplustwo
Photo 3569

Darkroom

As a backseat ghost hunter, I am normally not afraid of the dark. I love to be surrounded in its lightless aura. But on random occasions, something lingers in the shadows. I can feel its breath on the back of my neck. Yet, I see nothing. It's as if a malevolent presence hides just out of sight, waiting to reveal itself with a chilling touch. The silence is unnerving, broken only by the faint sound of something breathing. Each step I take feels heavier, as if an invisible force is trying to hold me back. The darkness seems alive, shifting and morphing, teasing me with glimpses of twisted figures and menacing eyes. I can't help but wonder what horrors lie just beyond my vision, waiting to materialize and plunge me into a nightmare from which there is no escape. The fear is palpable, and I can't shake the feeling that I am being watched, stalked by an entity that revels in the terror it instills.
Or I'm just in the darkroom and letting my imagination go crazy as I attempt to develop my own images.

Fiveplustwo invites you into the darkroom. Take a selfie with a darkroom theme and tag us at fiveplustwo-darkroom. What lurks in your darkness?

@photohoot
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Time moves quickly in the darkroom. One can enter it at 19 and when they exit, years have passed. They emerge older and wiser. It's a bit like a time machine. Where did the time go? I digress or did I?
April 8th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Well you scared me!
April 8th, 2024  
Wendy Bowden
This is so cool
April 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@louannwarren 😱🤣
April 8th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@wenbow thanks! I really enjoyed doing this one. It wasn't what I was going for but it is what I got. Wendy Powers!!! 🪄 🤣
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise