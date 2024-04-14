Sign up
Photo 3575
Photo 3575
peering
“Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there, wondering, fearing, doubting, dreaming dreams no mortal ever dared to dream before.”
― Edgar Allan Poe, The Raven
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Tags
fiveplustwo-darkroom
