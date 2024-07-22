Previous
Guilty As Charged by fiveplustwo
Guilty As Charged

In Florida, it is illegal for people over the age of 16 to wear a mask, hood, or other device that conceals their identity in public. This includes entering, being in, or appearing on public property.

With the way things are going, I suspect to be arrested any day now.

Five Plus Two invites you to join in as we commit some misdemeanors. Tag Fiveplustwo-misdemeaner.

22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
LTaylor ace
!!!:) Maskless in Tallahasse
July 22nd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
haha......I guess Disney Worlds are private property then !
July 22nd, 2024  
