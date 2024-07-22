Sign up
Photo 3671
Photo 3671
Guilty As Charged
In Florida, it is illegal for people over the age of 16 to wear a mask, hood, or other device that conceals their identity in public. This includes entering, being in, or appearing on public property.
With the way things are going, I suspect to be arrested any day now.
Five Plus Two invites you to join in as we commit some misdemeanors. Tag Fiveplustwo-misdemeaner.
@photohoot
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
3708
photos
109
followers
21
following
1005% complete
View this month »
Tags
masks
,
fiveplustwo-misdemeanor
,
misdemeanor
LTaylor
ace
!!!:) Maskless in Tallahasse
July 22nd, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha......I guess Disney Worlds are private property then !
July 22nd, 2024
