The Beginning of my 365

Please do not feel obliged to read all of this, but it explains my god-awful, clunky username of 30pics4jackiesdiamond
My daughter achieved her Gold Duke of Edinburgh award, but could only take one guest to the ceremony in Buckingham Palace's garden.
However, a second guest could attend if they did the Diamond DofE award and raised a minimum of £60. I went looking on line for suggestions of challenges, but I'd already done a load - you know- abseil down the Spinnaker Tower, climb to top of a tall ship mast, run a race or do a marathon (I hasten to add my 2 marathons were walking at night in a bra around London, not running!)
One suggestion was to take a photograph a day for a month, I thought Ithat was achievable (I also pledged to walk the Shipwrights Way over a few weeks).
In April 2016 I took one photo a day, once taken that was it. I researched places to prove I'd done this and here looked ok, I even replied to Ross's email that I'd only be here for the month but thanks for the lovely welcome. Honestly the month flew by, it didn't seem that difficult so I pledged to do a year and eight years later- here I am.
My first month looked like this! . Boy have I improved as a photogger!!
I proudly wore this little Diamond DofE pin when I very accompanied my daughter to Buck House gardens, AND we meet Prince Phil too!!