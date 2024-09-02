Previous
In The Beginning by fiveplustwo
Photo 3708

In The Beginning

there was promise. In the end, it became a prop.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely created.
September 4th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I can so sympathise with you there. Being a bit of a multi instrumentalist, I can play more than 20 different instruments...... but I have never been able to fully get to grips with the violin. I'm quite happy with fretless bass but somehow the violin just doesn't work for me. So, I also have two violins that, like yours, are little more than props. Thank heaven for decent violin samples I can play on the keyboards. 😁
September 4th, 2024  
