Photo 3708
In The Beginning
there was promise. In the end, it became a prop.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
2
3
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
Tags
@photohoot
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nicely created.
September 4th, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
I can so sympathise with you there. Being a bit of a multi instrumentalist, I can play more than 20 different instruments...... but I have never been able to fully get to grips with the violin. I'm quite happy with fretless bass but somehow the violin just doesn't work for me. So, I also have two violins that, like yours, are little more than props. Thank heaven for decent violin samples I can play on the keyboards. 😁
September 4th, 2024
