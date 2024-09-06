Previous
In the beginning............. by fiveplustwo
In the beginning.............

The only lifeforms on Earth were very basic amoebas. Every one of us is descended from these simple creatures.

It is just a shame that some people, don't seem to have evolved very far from this basic form. 😆

@fiveplustwo theme - in the beginning

haha............he/she/they look very cute !
September 5th, 2024  
