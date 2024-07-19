Sign up
Photo 3667
Melophile (A lover of music)
Well that is the short definition. It goes much deeper than that for some of us.
For me, music is like the air that I breath. My drug of choice, It is an all consuming passion, my raison d'etre.
Every single memory I have, has a musical backing track.
I have written thousands of songs over the years and if you laid them out in sequential order, it would tell the story of my life.
So....... melophile? Me? You bet your sweet G string I am. 😁
@fiveplustwo
theme Melophile
@SwillinBillyFlynn
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh to have such a talent.
July 18th, 2024
