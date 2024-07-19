Previous
Melophile (A lover of music) by fiveplustwo
Photo 3667

Melophile (A lover of music)

Well that is the short definition. It goes much deeper than that for some of us.

For me, music is like the air that I breath. My drug of choice, It is an all consuming passion, my raison d'etre.

Every single memory I have, has a musical backing track.

I have written thousands of songs over the years and if you laid them out in sequential order, it would tell the story of my life.

So....... melophile? Me? You bet your sweet G string I am. 😁

@fiveplustwo theme Melophile

19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Susan Wakely ace
Oh to have such a talent.
July 18th, 2024  
