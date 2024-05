How to Eat a TimTam

1 - Retrieve your packet from secret stash

2 - Nibble off a corner

3 - Nibble off the diagonally opposite corner

4 - Dip a bitten off corner into hot tea to use the TimTam as a straw through the other bitten off corner

5- Leave the TimTam a second or three to absorb the tea and get super soggy and then reverently place the whole delicious mass into your mouth

6- Enjoy the Aaaah and repeat until you have accidently eaten the whole packet