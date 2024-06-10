Can you smell that familiar scent?Feet they stink, all calloused and bentHairy toes and blisters galoreBut beach feet, oh how they restoreThe sand between our toesThe salty breeze that blowsThe sun shining down so brightOn our beach feet, everything feels so rightNo more stink and no more painJust blissful toes in the sand againSo let's soak up the sun and the seaAnd revel in the sweet smell of beach feet, carefreeJoin in with Five Plus Two as we ponder, what is that smell?. Take a selfie with that in mind and tag it fiveplustwo-whatsthatsmell. Smell ya later.