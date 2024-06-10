Sign up
Previous
Photo 3629
Beachfeet
Can you smell that familiar scent?
Feet they stink, all calloused and bent
Hairy toes and blisters galore
But beach feet, oh how they restore
The sand between our toes
The salty breeze that blows
The sun shining down so bright
On our beach feet, everything feels so right
No more stink and no more pain
Just blissful toes in the sand again
So let's soak up the sun and the sea
And revel in the sweet smell of beach feet, carefree
Join in with Five Plus Two as we ponder, what is that smell?. Take a selfie with that in mind and tag it fiveplustwo-whatsthatsmell. Smell ya later.
@photohoot
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
10th June 2024 7:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feet
,
water
,
beach
,
toes
,
ripples
,
selfie
,
@photohoot
,
fiveplustwo-whatsthatsmell
