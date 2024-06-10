Previous
Beachfeet by fiveplustwo
Photo 3629

Beachfeet

Can you smell that familiar scent?
Feet they stink, all calloused and bent
Hairy toes and blisters galore
But beach feet, oh how they restore

The sand between our toes
The salty breeze that blows
The sun shining down so bright
On our beach feet, everything feels so right

No more stink and no more pain
Just blissful toes in the sand again
So let's soak up the sun and the sea
And revel in the sweet smell of beach feet, carefree

Join in with Five Plus Two as we ponder, what is that smell?. Take a selfie with that in mind and tag it fiveplustwo-whatsthatsmell. Smell ya later.

@photohoot
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
