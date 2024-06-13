Sign up
Photo 3632
What smells worse than a dirty wet dog?
Two dirty wet dogs!
I once saw a dog with no nose!
Wow! How did it smell?
Awful!
@monikozi
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3670
photos
109
followers
21
following
995% complete
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526B
Taken
13th June 2024 9:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fiveplustwo-whatsthatsmell
Lesley
ace
Haha very good!
June 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Aw. Why is stinky wearing the cone?
June 13th, 2024
