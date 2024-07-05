Previous
Squirmish by fiveplustwo
Photo 3654

Squirmish

People are usually very complimentary about my cooking skills....... However, it's just as well they don't get to see, some of the interesting things I have hidden away in my spice cupboard..... 🤮

@fiveplustwo theme Squirmish

@SwillinBillyFlynn
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Five plus Two

ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in! Latest...
1001% complete

Kitty Hawke ace
Aha.........so that's where my 'Eye of Newt' went !
July 5th, 2024  
