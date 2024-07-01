Previous
Yikes by fiveplustwo
Yikes

Biden as my dentist, oh what a sight
Makes me squirmish, fills me with fright
His hands not steady, tools he does lack
The thought of him drilling will cause a heart attack

Five Plus Two invites you to join in. Create a selfie with squirmish in mind and tag fiveplustwo-squirmish

Wendy ace
It has a Twilight Zone feel. Fitting.
July 1st, 2024  
