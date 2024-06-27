Previous
Whatever keeps one's boat afloat by fiveplustwo
In rough waters, neurographica propells my boat.
Killing people is still illegal.
JackieR ace
But for how long?? The killing bit not the colouring in bit
June 30th, 2024  
