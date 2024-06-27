Sign up
Photo 3647
Whatever keeps one's boat afloat
In rough waters, neurographica propells my boat.
Killing people is still illegal.
@monikozi
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
1
0
Five plus Two
ace
@fiveplustwo
We are Five plus Two: 7 selves, 7 days, 7 self-portraits 7 ways... we have a new theme every week and hope you join in!
3687
photos
109
followers
21
following
2
1
365
E-PL9
30th June 2024 5:29pm
fiveplustwo-psychology
JackieR
ace
But for how long?? The killing bit not the colouring in bit
June 30th, 2024
