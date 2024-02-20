Sign up
12 / 365
Exhausted
This is the exhaust tower on the south side of the river Tyne. Leading to the Tyne Tunnel, it removes all vehicle fumes from the tunnel when it’s needed.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Tony R
@flash247
Bored and retired, I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started my 365 project...
Views
0
Album
365 - 2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th February 2024 11:32am
Tags
tunnel
,
river
,
exhaust
,
tyne
