Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
14 / 365
Puzzled
Vintage World Map has 1500 pieces and has had me confused, working on it on and off for a week now I hope to have it finished this weekend.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tony R
ace
@flash247
Bored and retired living in the NE I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started...
14
photos
9
followers
33
following
3% complete
View this month »
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd February 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
vintage
,
world
,
map
,
puzzled
Pat
I love a jigsaw puzzle but I haven’t done one for years now. This one looks quite tricky with very similar colours so you’ve certainly got your work cut out!
Lovely detailed shot of all the pieces.
Thanks for the follow, I’m following you back.
February 22nd, 2024
Tony R
ace
Thank you for the comment
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Lovely detailed shot of all the pieces.
Thanks for the follow, I’m following you back.