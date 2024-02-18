Previous
Sunday Shadows
Sunday Shadows

Me and the wife on a Sunday walk, unfortunately I need to use the walking aid because unlike Peter Pan. I have a shadow and can’t fly and neither can Tinker Bell standing next to me.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Tony R

