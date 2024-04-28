Previous
Puzzle 2 by flash247
15 / 365

Puzzle 2

Sorry for delay, have had a lot going on. Yes I did complete the puzzle in the end.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Tony R

ace
@flash247
Bored and retired living in the NE I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow this looks so difficult, well done.
April 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise