15 / 365
Puzzle 2
Sorry for delay, have had a lot going on. Yes I did complete the puzzle in the end.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Tony R
Bored and retired living in the NE I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started...
Babs
ace
Wow this looks so difficult, well done.
April 28th, 2024
