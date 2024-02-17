Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
9 / 365
Multi Purpose
Another building that is not just a church it is used by various groups nowadays, I suppose it’s better than just being left to rot.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tony R
ace
@flash247
Bored and retired, I saw the advert for the 365 project and thought I can do this, so I started my 365 project...
9
photos
3
followers
23
following
2% complete
View this month »
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2024
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th February 2024 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
building
,
groups
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close