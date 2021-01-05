Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
5 / 365
The one about cold and sunset
Сегодня не было ветра. Поэтому я села на велик и рванула на косу. Правда, замёрзла я там очень.
There was no wind today. So I set on a bike and went to the spit. But it was cold and I'm frozen to the bone.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Datura Flower
@forthebetter
Hi! Welcome to my photo diary. My name is Alina and I live on the shore of the Black sea. I decided to start my new...
5
photos
1
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 50D
Taken
5th January 2021 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close