The one about cold and sunset by forthebetter
5 / 365

The one about cold and sunset

Сегодня не было ветра. Поэтому я села на велик и рванула на косу. Правда, замёрзла я там очень.

There was no wind today. So I set on a bike and went to the spit. But it was cold and I'm frozen to the bone.
5th January 2021

