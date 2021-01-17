Previous
The day about a winter wonder by forthebetter
15 / 365

The day about a winter wonder

Вышла на улицу. Не смогла упустить такую красоту во дворе, это редкое явление.

Went outside. I couldn't miss such beauty in the yard because this is a rare occurrence.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Datura Flower

Photo Details

